P600K worth marijuana confiscated from duo in Marawi

COTABATO CITY - Policemen seized P600,000 worth of marijuana leaves in a rice sack and four plastic bags from two peddlers entrapped Sunday night in Marawi City.

The duo, Abdulrahman Casanguan Galawan, 25, and the 30-year-old Arham Benaning Zacaria, are now in the custody of the Marawi City Police Office.

They are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Lanao del Sur provincial police director, said Monday Galawan and Zacaria yielded without resistance when they were frisked by non-uniformed policemen to whom they sold their illegal merchandise in a tradeoff at past 6:00 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Mipantao Gadungan in Marawi City.

Anti-narcotics operatives placed at no less than P600,000 their estimate of the value of the marijuana leaves recovered from the suspects.

Bongcayao said the sting that led to the arrest of Galawan and Zacaria by combined anti-narcotics agents from the Marawi City and Lanao del Sur police forces was premised on tips by people aware of their marijuana peddling activities.