P60K worth imported cigarettes seized in Pikit

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The police on Sunday seized P60,000 worth of imported cigarettes that two men were to deliver somewhere in Pikit town in Cotabato province.

The contraband was found neatly piled inside a white Mitsubishi van parked along a highway in Barangay Fort Pikit in the town proper of Pikit.

In a report to the Police Regional Office 12 Tuesday, the Pikit Municipal Police Station said the couriers of the cigarettes with Indonesian brands scampered away when they sensed that patrolling policemen were closing in.

Investigators from the Pikit Municipal Police Station are still trying to identify the two men who left the vehicle loaded with the smuggled cigarettes behind, likely for delivery to a buyer somewhere in the municipality.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, directed on Tuesday the Pikit MPS to turn over the seized imported cigarettes to the Bureau of Customs for its disposition.