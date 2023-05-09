  Tuesday May, 09 2023 11:29:19 PM

P60K worth imported cigarettes seized in Pikit

Local News • 18:00 PM Tue May 9, 2023
61
By: 
John M. Unson
The confiscated cigarettes are now in the custody of the local police. (From Pikit MPS)

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The police on Sunday seized P60,000 worth of imported cigarettes that two men were to deliver somewhere in Pikit town in Cotabato province.

The contraband was found neatly piled inside a white Mitsubishi van parked along a highway in Barangay Fort Pikit in the town proper of Pikit.

In a report to the Police Regional Office 12 Tuesday, the Pikit Municipal Police Station said the couriers of the cigarettes with Indonesian brands scampered away when they sensed that patrolling policemen were closing in.

Investigators from the Pikit Municipal Police Station are still trying to identify the two men who left the vehicle loaded with the smuggled cigarettes behind, likely for delivery to a buyer somewhere in the municipality.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, directed on Tuesday the Pikit MPS to turn over the seized imported cigarettes to the Bureau of Customs for its disposition. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Rocket Propelled Grenades, narecover ng Army sa North Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Narekober ng mga sundalo ng 34th Infantry (Reliable) Battalion nitong Lunes ng umaga (Mayo 8, 2023) sa...

Mag-asawang missing, natagpuang patay sa Aleosan

PINANINIWALAANG pinatay muna bago inilibing ng suspek o mga suspsect ang mag-asawang taga Aleosan, North Cotabato matapos matagpuan ang bangkay ng...

Sightings of gunmen forced civilians to flee Mlang village

M'LANG, North Cotabato - Nananatiling mataas ang pagbabantay sa seguridad sa Barangay Dugong, M'lang, Cotabato matapos nabatid ang presensya ng nasa...

P60K worth imported cigarettes seized in Pikit

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The police on Sunday seized P60,000 worth of imported cigarettes that two men were to deliver somewhere in Pikit town in Cotabato...

Ampatuan kin, Maguindanao exec guilty in 'ghost' food purchases

MANILA – The Sandiganbayan has sentenced former Maguindanao governor Datu Sajid Ampatuan and former provincial budget officer Datuali Abpi to up...