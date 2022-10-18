P6.8-M worth shabu seized in latest Sulu sting

COTABATO CITY - Authorities seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from two alleged dealers entrapped Monday in Jolo town in Sulu.

The duo, Madjid Arandani Sala and Alfagar Asgali, were immediately arrested after selling a kilo of shabu to non-uniformed agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and anti-narcotics operatives from the Sulu Provincial Police Office.

In separate statements Tuesday, Rogelito Daculla, director of PDEA-BARMM, and Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Sala and Asgali, who fell in a sting in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo, are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Jolo is the capital town of Sulu, a component-province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Records in PDEA-BARMM and PRO-BAR indicate that more than P30 million worth of shabu had been confiscated from traffickers in one operation after another in different towns in in Sulu and in nearby Tawi-Tawi province, also in the Bangsamoro autonomous region, in the past eight months.

Daculla said the PDEA-BARMM is grateful to the barangay leaders and local officials who supported Monday’s entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Sala and Asgali.