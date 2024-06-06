P6.8-M worth shabu seized in Marawi police operation

COTABATO CITY - Policemen seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from three dealers, one of them a woman, entrapped in Barangay Cabingan in Marawi City on Wednesday morning.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office, told reporters via Viber late Wednesday that the three suspects, whose names he withheld pending filing of corresponding cases against them, fell in a sting laid with the help of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and Muslim clerics in different offices under his administration.

Tanggawohn said the suspects were immediately frisked and cuffed by non-uniformed operatives from units of the Marawi City Police Office and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office after selling one kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, in a clandestine tradeoff in Barangay Cabingan.

“That operation was planned after informants reported to our units in Marawi City and in Lanao del Sur the involvement of these three suspects in large-scale selling of narcotics,” Tanggawohn said.

Units of PRO-BAR in Lanao del Sur and in its capital, Marawi City and local executives had seized more than P100 million worth of shabu from dealers, among them members of the Dawlah Islamiya, in joint entrapment operations in the past 24 months.