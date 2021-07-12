  Monday Jul, 12 2021 04:34:13 PM

P6.8-M worth shabu seized from peddlers in Sulu

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 11:45 AM Mon Jul 12, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
Suspects Haizar Yusop and Jimmy Madjiul are now detained. (From PDEA-BARMM) 

COTABATO CITY --- State agents confiscated P6.8 million worth of shabu from two drug dealers who fell in a sting in Parang town in Sulu over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, the regional office here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said suspects Haizar Yusop and Jimmy Madjiul are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

The PDEA-BARMM said agents immediately frisked and cuffed them after selling a kilo of shabu, valued at P6.8 million, to contacts disguised as drug dependents in a clandestine tradeoff in Barangay Tumangas in Parang.

The entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Yusop and Madjiul was assisted by military units under the Army’s 11th Infantry Division in Sulu, the provincial police, the Parang municipal police and agents from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-9 based in Zamboanga City.

The PDEA-BARMM said the operation was launched based on tips from Sulu residents privy to the drug dealing activities of Yusop and Madjiul who are both from the island town of Sitangkai in Tawi-Tawi province.

 

 

