P680,000 worth of shabu seized from trafficker in Tawi-Tawi 

COTABATO CITY --- Agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from trafficker Alsuhod Ahamad who fell in an entrapment operation in Bongao town in Tawi-Tawi Tuesday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Wednesday the suspect is now detained.

Ahamad was frisked and cuffed immediately after turning over to a non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agent P680,000 worth of shabu during a clandestine tradeoff in the public market of Bongao.

Bongao is the capital town of Tawi-Tawi, one of the five provinces of BARMM.

Azurin said the Tawi-Tawi provincial police and the 12th Marine Battalion helped entrapped Ahamad.

Ahamad is a known large-scale distributor of shabu in Bongao and in nearby island towns in Tawi-Tawi.

PDEA-BARMM personnel and members of the Tawi-Tawi provincial police had entrapped more than 10 drug dealers in the province in the past 18 months.