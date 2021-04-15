  Thursday Apr, 15 2021 01:33:15 AM

P680,000 worth of shabu seized from trafficker in Tawi-Tawi 

Local News • 15:30 PM Wed Apr 14, 2021
25
By: 
John M. Unson
Alsuhod Asamad (2nd from left) is now detained. (From PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY --- Agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from trafficker Alsuhod Ahamad who fell in an entrapment operation in Bongao town in Tawi-Tawi Tuesday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Wednesday the suspect is now detained.

Ahamad was frisked and cuffed immediately after turning over to a non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agent P680,000 worth of shabu during a clandestine tradeoff  in the public market of Bongao.

Bongao is the capital town of Tawi-Tawi, one of the five provinces of BARMM.

Azurin said the Tawi-Tawi provincial police and the 12th Marine Battalion helped entrapped Ahamad.

Ahamad is a known large-scale distributor of shabu in Bongao and in nearby island towns in Tawi-Tawi.

PDEA-BARMM personnel and members of the Tawi-Tawi provincial police had entrapped more than 10 drug dealers in the province in the past 18 months.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

1 kilo of shabu seized from couple in Marawi 

LANAO DEL SUR --- State agents confiscated P6.8 million worth of shabu from a couple entrapped Wednesday afternoon in Marawi City. Ating Pundogar...

'Notorious gang leader' killed in Maguindanao police op

COTABATO CITY – Police and military operatives killed in a shootout a former village chairman turned gang leader in Maguindanao whose group...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 14, 2021)

  HEADLINES: 1.   TATLO PATAY, pati bata damay, sa ambush sa Cotabato City.  2.   MGA TIG-A ULO sa Koronadal...

Cotabato Light announces whole franchise area brownout on April 18

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company is announcing a franchise wide six hour power interruption on Sunday, April 18, 2021. In a...

Education Ministry to assess quality of private Madrasahs across BARMM

COTABATO CITY — To institutionalize quality and effective Islamic Education in the Bangsamoro region, the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical...