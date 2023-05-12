  Friday May, 12 2023 04:13:20 PM

P680K-worth shabu confiscated in Maguindanao del Norte

Local News • 08:30 AM Fri May 12, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
P680,000 worth of shabu were seized from the suspects, now detained. (From PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from two dealers entrapped Wednesday in a residential area in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters Friday the suspects, Nasser Amal Abdul and Saida Sunil Nguya, are now locked in PDEA-BARMM’s detention facility.

They were immediately frisked and cuffed by non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen after a tradeoff in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

PDEA-BARMM agents placed at P680,000 the value of the shabu confiscated from them during the sting.

Frivaldo said the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of the duo was laid with the help of agents from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Frivaldo said Abdul and Nguya had been charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

 

