  Wednesday Nov, 02 2022 12:09:59 PM

P680K worth shabu seized from carpenter

Local News • 09:45 AM Wed Nov 2, 2022
40
By: 
John M. Unson
Binzar Sulaiman Enggo is now detained. (From PRO-BAR)

COTABATO CITY - Police agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a carpenter who fell in a sting here Tuesday.

The 24-year-old suspect, Binzar Sulaiman Enggo, is now locked in a detention facility of the Cotabato City Police Office.

He was immediately detained after selling P680,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents, led by Major Esmael Madin of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, during a tradeoff at about 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in Purok Rajamuda in Barangay Mother Bagua here.

The entrapment operation that led to his arrest was assisted by the members of the Cotabato City Police Precinct 4 under Capt. Mustapha Usman and operatives from City Police Drug Enforcement Unit.

Madin said they are now trying to determine, along with intelligence agents from the Cotabato City police force, the supplier of the shabu that Enggo peddled around prior to his arrest.

Madin said they are thankful to vigilant tipsters who provided them information on the shabu trafficking activities of Enggo, enabling them to entrap him promptly. 

 





