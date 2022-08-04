P680K worth shabu seized from dealer

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped Tuesday in Talayan, Maguindanao.

Rogelito Daculla, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Thursday suspect Londe Mare Ampao is now detained.

PDEA-BARMM agents seized from him P680,000 worth of shabu during a tradeoff Tuesday at the town proper of Talayan.

Daculla said Ampao shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence.