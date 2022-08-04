  Thursday Aug, 04 2022 11:14:47 PM

P680K worth shabu seized from dealer

Local News • 15:45 PM Thu Aug 4, 2022
134
By: 
John M. Unson
Suspect Londe Mare Ampao. (From PDEA-BARM)

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped Tuesday in Talayan, Maguindanao.

Rogelito Daculla, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Thursday suspect Londe Mare Ampao is now detained.

PDEA-BARMM agents seized from him P680,000 worth of shabu during a tradeoff Tuesday at the town proper of Talayan.

Daculla said Ampao shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM solons urge Moro leaders to back PBBM call for nat’l unity

COTABATO CITY – Lawmakers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) called Thursday on all Moro leaders to uphold the...

P680K worth shabu seized from dealer

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped Tuesday in Talayan, Maguindanao. Rogelito Daculla,...

PNP-SAF die in “gun accident”

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - A member of the police’s elite Special Action force was killed in what seemed a gun accident Wednesday inside the camp here of...

Army IG Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, itinalagang bagong hepe ng 6th Kampilan division

ITINALAGA ng Malacañang si Army Chief of Staff and concurrent Army Inspector General Maj. Gen. Roy M. Galido bilang bagong full time...

6ID lady soldiers lead peace ops in Central Mindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Task Group Bangis (TGB), the newly formed peacekeeping unit of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID), has fielded...