P693,000 worth of shabu seized in Sulu sting

John M. Unson
The four suspects are now detained, awaiting prosecution. (From PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY --- State agents seized P693,600 worth of shabu from four operators of a clandestine drug den in Panamao town in Sulu who fell in an entrapment operation Tuesday.

In a statement Wednesday, the office here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said suspects Belyamer Ejan, Ben Ejan, Jimboy Muhalim and Dasimir Samudi are now detained.

The PDEA-BARMM said the suspects were immediately frisked and arrested after selling their illegal merchandise to non-uniformed agents in a sting in Barangay Lower Patibulan in Panamao, Sulu.

The entrapment operation that led to their arrest was assisted by units of the Sulu Provincial Police Office and operatives in the province of the military’s Western Mindanao Command.

The PDEA-BARMM said the four suspects shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangrous Drugs Act of 2002. 

