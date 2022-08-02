P700k worth of dried shark fins seized in GenSan

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Police forces of Police Regional Office (PROP-12) under the leadership of Brigl Gen. Alexander Tagum implemented a search warrant against an illegal seller of dried shark fins in Teresita Street, Purok Carmenville, Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City on July 30, 2022.

Recovered from the suspect, Arjun Tabudlong Polancos, were six plastic containers containing suspected dried shark fins weighing more or less 100 kilograms with estimated value of P700,000 and one weighing scale.

Personnel from Police Station 5 led by Lt. Christine Yuson together with City Intelligence Unit (CIU), City Mobile Force Company – Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) of General Santos City Police Office, Regional Intelligence Division (RID) 12 Tracker Team Bravo, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), MAPIO-SCMSO, NICA 12 and CIDMU conducted the operation and arrested the suspect for the crime of Illegal Collection and Possession of Wildlife, their By-products and Derivatives or violation of Section 27 Paragraph (f) of RA 9147.

The recovered suspected dried shark fins were turned over to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) for proper disposition.

“It is very clear that killing and destroying wildlife species is illegal and punishable under the law. PRO 12 will pursue its relentless fight against illegal wildlife trade and will not tolerate this kind of activities in the Region,” PRO-12 REgional Director Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum.