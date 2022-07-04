P74K worth shabu seized from Tampakan drug ring

KORONADAL CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P74,000 worth of shabu from two drug den operators and three accomplices entrapped in Tampakan, South Cotabato Saturday, July 2.

Gilbert Basulgan Baban and his brother, Jessie, fell in a sting Saturday together laid in Tampakan by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 and units of the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said Monday three cohorts of the Baban siblings, Mark Nain Harayo, Rodney Baban Watin and Johnriel Harayo Blanes were also arrested.

The five suspects were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling P74,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents.

Duquitan said they are now detained, to be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Duquitan said the PDEA-12 is grateful to Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12 for supporting the operation --- via the South Cotabato PPO --- that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Duquitan said the Tampakan Municipal Police Station, local officials and barangay leaders also helped carry out the operation that resulted in the detention of the five suspects and the shutdown of their clandestine drug den.