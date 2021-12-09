  Thursday Dec, 09 2021 11:07:59 PM

P7.6-M worth marijuana plants uprooted in Lanao del Sur

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 22:15 PM Thu Dec 9, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
The marijuana plants that soldiers found in a hinterland in Maguing, Lanao del Sur. (Philippine Army photos)

MARAWI CITY ---- Soldiers destroyed a hectare of Marijuana plants close to a New Peoples Army lair in Maguing, Lanao del Sur whose occupants they first flushed out following an hour-long gunfight.

Sources from the police and barangay officials said the marijuana plants were jointly propagated by a group of NPAs and a certain Lumala, a disgruntled Moro guerilla.

Local officials and traditional leaders in Maguing said Thursday personnel of the Army’s 5th Infantry Battalion stumbled early this week on the marijuana plants in an upland area in the municipality while clearing the surroundings of an abandoned NPA hideout nearby.

Army officials placed at P7.6 million, based on calculations by their contacts in the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the value of the marijuana plants that members of the 5th IB immediately uprooted and set on fire.

Lt. Col. Romulus Rabara, commanding officer of the 5th IB, said Thursday they would not have discovered the marijuana farm if not for the tips from vigilant Maranao informants in Maguing helping push the government’s anti-narcotics campaign forward.

Rabara said there are people in the municipality with shady personas creating the impression that they belong to a big Moro group that has a current peace overture with the government as a shield from law-enforcement entities. He did not elaborate, however.

 

