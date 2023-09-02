  Saturday Sep, 02 2023 03:23:27 PM

P7.8 million shabu seized in Cotabato City

Local News • 07:00 AM Sat Sep 2, 2023
IATFK

COTABATO CITY - Drug Enforcement Officers of PDEA BARMM along with IATF Kutawatu, PNP SOU 15, City Mobile Force Company CCPO, PNP Maritime, and MBLT 5 disrupted the distribution of 7.8 million worth of shabu and arrests of three (3) drug personalities during a buy-bust operation at the vicinity of LR Sebastian, Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City, today, September 01, 2023.

The apprehended suspects were identified as Komini Sumlay Mama, also known as Ken/Doming, 31, male and a resident of RS Buan Barangay Poblacion 1, Cotabato City, Kasan Ameril Abdul also known as Joel, 51, male and a resident of Tenorio, Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Del Norte, and Yasser Unos Sabal also known as Yas, 36, male and a resident of Broce, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Del Norte who are now detained at PDEA RO BARMM Jail Facility while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of RA 9165 as amended by Republic Act 10640 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Meanwhile, another male suspect was able to evade arrest.

Confiscated and recovered were three pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one (1) pack self-sealable transparent plastic sachets containing methamphetamine hydrochloride known as shabu, weighing more or less 1,150 grams, worth ₱7,820,000.00, buy-bust money, one (1) unit mobile phone, and one (1) unit Yamaha Mio Soul motorcycle.

May be an image of 5 people, motorcycle and text

