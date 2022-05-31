  Tuesday May, 31 2022 03:49:43 PM

P81K worth shabu found in barangay councilman’s home

May 30, 2022
John M. Unson
Suspect Renan Balmediano Pragados (right) is now detained. (From PDEA-12)

TULUNAN, North Cotabato - Anti-narcotics agents clamped down a barangay councilor from whose house here they found P81,600 worth of shabu during a search over the weekend.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said Monday they are to prosecute Renan Balmediano Pragados for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu found in his house as evidence.

PDEA-12 agents subjected to an extensive search  the house of the 38-year-old Pregados in Barangay La Esperanza here owing to persistent reports purporting he is hooked to shabu.

Besides the P81,600 worth shabu, PDEA-12 agents and personnel of the Tulunan Municipal Police Station also found a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition in his house.

Pregados is an incumbent member of the Barangay La Esperanza council.

