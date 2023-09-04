P9-M smuggled cigars seized in Gen. Santos City

KORONADAL CITY - The Bureau of Customs (BOC), Sub-Port of General Santos, successfully seized 17,000 reams of “Fort” brand cigarettes and 3 close van vehicles with an estimated aggregate value of P9.1-M in Brgy. Bawing, General Santos City.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with the Bureau’s Customs Intelligence Investigation Service (CIIS) and Enforcement Security Service (ESS) and in collaboration with Task Force Gensan Bawing Detachment and Intelligence Operatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). The items were confiscated as part of the campaign to prevent contraband cigarettes from entering General Santos City and the rest of Region 12 from the shoreline of the Municipality of Maasim. This intelligence-driven operation is a result of collaboration with AFP as directed by Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence Group Juvymax R. Uy.

Following the seizure, a warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) has been recommended for the seized goods. Meanwhile, appropriate criminal charges against identified responsible persons are being prepared.

The Port of Davao and its sub-ports, under the leadership of District Collector Maritess Martin, are committed to intensifying their campaign against the illegal importation of goods into the country. This effort is being carried out in collaboration with partner regulatory and enforcement agencies, and it is in line with Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio’s priority programs.