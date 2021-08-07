  Saturday Aug, 07 2021 03:26:50 PM

Paalam says goodbye to Tokyo Olympic’s gold, settles for silver

SPORTS • 13:15 PM Sat Aug 7, 2021
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Eumir Marcial blog posts

Pinoy boxer Carlo Paalam bows out of the medal contest in Tokyo Olympics and settles for silver medal, his most prized possession as of yet.

Paalam clearly gave out his best and fought his heart out but a split decision favors Great Britain’s Galal Yafai in the men’s flyweight final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

He suffered a knockdown in the first round.

The Phillippine boxig team will bring home three medals and a gold medal courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Other silver medalist is Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial won bronze medal.

Obviously, Paalam was tired coming into the gold medal bout.

