  Friday Nov, 04 2022 02:35:39 PM

Paeng’s aftermath in Maguindanao del Norte

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:00 AM Fri Nov 4, 2022
51
By: 
John M. Unson

Bangsamoro government emergency responders load on a truck a cadaver from a village in Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao flattened by landslide last Friday, October 28, 2022, caused by heavy rains due to Tropical Storm Paeng.

Rescuers from different emergency response groups, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and other state security outfits, called off Thursday, November 2, 2022, their search operations in the area after the mud that spread around dried up, making manual excavation difficult. 

Another photo shows Paeng's fury 

Rampaging floodwaters, after six hours of heavy rains spawned by Tropical Storm Paeng that pummeled parts of the country on October 28, 2022, destroyed this sports utility vehicle while at a beach in Datu Blah Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM's 200 new cops take oath, begin rigid training

PARANG, Maguindanao de Norte – About 200 new police recruits took their oath as patrolman and patrolwoman during attrition program held here on...

Paeng’s aftermath in Maguindanao del Norte

Bangsamoro government emergency responders load on a truck a cadaver from a village in Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao...

P136K worth shabu seized from alleged MILF member

COTABATO CITY - State agents seized P136,000 worth of shabu from an alleged member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front entrapped in a nearby...

Suspect sa pagpatay sa nurse sa Dalican, Maguindanao kusang sumuko

COTABATO CITY - BOLUNTARYONG SUMUKO kahapon sa Datu Odin Sinsuat LGU ang suspect sa pagbaril at pagpatay sa nurse sa Dinaig District Hospital sa...

NDRRMC confirms 94 out of 150 Paeng deaths

MANILA – A total of 150 deaths have been reported so far from the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, the National Disaster Risk Reduction...