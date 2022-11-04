Paeng’s aftermath in Maguindanao del Norte

Bangsamoro government emergency responders load on a truck a cadaver from a village in Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao flattened by landslide last Friday, October 28, 2022, caused by heavy rains due to Tropical Storm Paeng.

Rescuers from different emergency response groups, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and other state security outfits, called off Thursday, November 2, 2022, their search operations in the area after the mud that spread around dried up, making manual excavation difficult.

Another photo shows Paeng's fury

Rampaging floodwaters, after six hours of heavy rains spawned by Tropical Storm Paeng that pummeled parts of the country on October 28, 2022, destroyed this sports utility vehicle while at a beach in Datu Blah Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte.