"Paeng" death toll in BARMM now at 52, search, retrieval operation continue

COTABATO CITY – The death toll due to Typhoon Paeng in Maguindanao del Norte has risen to 52 as another victim of landslide in Maguindanao del Norte was recovered, the Bangsamoro region relief agency said.

In a situation report released Tuesday morning, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), said 33 were injured.

READi field personnel continue the search and retrieval operation for 12 other residents who remained missing.

The Nituan Bridge in Parang, Maguindanao was opened to traffic for light vehicles on Monday after Ministry of Public Works personnel put up makeshift passageway.

Authorities in Datu Hofer, Maguindanao del Sur also allowed passage for light vehicles and tricycles over Labu-Labu bridge that was partially damaged.

Flooding was also reported in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur and five other towns in Lanao del Sur and in Sulu, the BARMM READi said.

Build-up of water hyacinth was notable along Rio Grande de Mindanao and other tributaries.

BARMM READi also reported that seaports and airport in Jolo were shut down due to bad weather condition as of 6 p.m. on Monday.

Damages to agricultural crops and infrastructure was more than P211 million, the report said.

The region has been placed under state of calamity.