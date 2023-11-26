  Sunday Nov, 26 2023 09:08:47 AM

PAF-TOG-12 "Air Warriors" reach to SoCot students, distribute books

Local News • 06:00 AM Sun Nov 26, 2023
TOG-12 press statement

COTABATO CITY - The Philippine Air Force Tactical Operations Group 12 (TOG 12) “Air Warriors” of Central Mindanao, the PAF Civic-Military Operations Group with Tactical Operations Squadron Rajah Buayan (TOSRB) in partnership with and the Supreme Student Council Society of the Philippines (SSCSP) Cotabato chapter had conducted an outreach program that will revive reading habits among students.

Books and reading materials were distributed to students following a Campus Peace Forum in Barangay Poblacion, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato on Nov. 20.

In a statement, the TOG-12 said the program aims to address the current educational problem in the area due to abuse of technological advancement which diverts the students’ attention from reading books to virtual gaming, video entertainment, and social media addiction.

The unwavering support of the Hiraya Manawari who sponsored the books and reading material made this program possible. The help of the school faculty and staff made this goal achievable.

A campus peace development forum was initiated by the SSCSP participated by the students of Lake Sebu Central Elementary School and Lake Sebu National High School.

It commenced with a storytelling and inspirational talk to students encouraging them to focus on achieving their dreams and avoiding illegal recruitment from violent groups that will hamper their dreams.

The activity ended with a high spirit among students gaining new inspiration to achieve their goals, the TOG-12 said.

