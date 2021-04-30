PAG leader-mayor, 2 men yield to BARMM police

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - As PRO BAR adheres to the directives of the National Task Force on the Disbandment of Private Armed Groups (NTF-DPAGs) and the program under the security aspect of the normalization track of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro that focuses on the disbandment of armed groups in BARMM, it managed to once again facilitate the surrender of one of the Private Armed Groups operating in the province of Maguindanao.

After series of negotiations with one of the Private Armed Groups identified as the “Mamasabulod” group, PRO BAR’s efforts paid off. On april 24, 2021, Pagalungan Municipal Mayor Salik Mamasabulod, the leader of the group expressed his desire to surrender to this PRO to clear his name and to give peace a chance in Pagalungan and its neighboring towns.

The said group is a DI-Listed Active PAG as of March 15, 2021 with two (2) members identified as: PCpl Faisal A Mamasabulod a.k.a Fai, a retired PNP member and brother of the above-mentioned politician; and Norodin C Sulayman a.k.a Gogo, all are residents of Barangay Damasalak, Pagalungan, Maguindanao. They are all close- in security escorts of the said politician, serving him since 2013.

The formal surrender was presided by PBGEN EDEN T UGALE, Regional Director, PRO BAR, held on April 30, 2021 at the Maringal Lounge, Camp BGen Salipada K Pendatun, Parang, Maguindanao.

The group also surrendered two (2) M16 rifles, one (1) Carbine, and one (1) M1 Garand rifle.

PBGEN UGALE also appreciated the gesture of Mayor Mamasabulod. He said that this will greatly contribute to the realization of peace and prosperity in our region.