  Wednesday Aug, 23 2023 09:27:36 PM

Pagalungan gets new public market from MILG

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:45 PM Wed Aug 23, 2023
80
By: 
MILG news release

The Pagalungan local government, led by Mayor Salik Mamasabulod, received the completed Public Market building from the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), which is overseen by Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo, during their 76th Foundation Anniversary celebration on August 19, 2023.

The MILG funded the infrastructure project, which is being implemented in collaboration with the Pagalungan local government, through the BLESS program, which provides and improves Local Economic Enterprise infrastructure and supports local government facilities throughout the region.

In addition to the physical structure, this project includes LGU personnel training in enterprise development and management, as well as the adoption of a Market Code to ensure its long-term operation.

According to Minister Sinarimbo, the new Pagalungan public market will operate and provide income-generating enterprise support to stimulate regional economic growth and activities while also providing opportunities for local residents.

"We have faith that the Pagalungan local government unit will be able to manage this project successfully," Sinarimbo said.

In due time, locals in Pagalungan and Datu Montawal towns can buy what they need on a daily basis in the new market place instead of spending in going to Kabacan town for marketing.

