Pagalungan LGU suspends office works due to flash floods

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Works at the municipal hall of Pagalungan in Maguindanao had been suspended as the town’s government center was under water, local officials said.

Pagalungan town Vice Mayor Abdilah G. Mamasabulod said Mayor Salik Mamasabulod has ordered the suspension of office works of all local government unit servants but require frontliners and disaster workers to report for work 24/7.

“This is to ensure that lives are saved and to cushion the impact of this natural calamity,” Vice Mayor Mamasabulod said in a radio interview.

He said the municipal compound is under water after the water level of Pulangi river overflowed following overnight rainfall spawned by Tropical Depression “Ofel” that affected Mindanao.

Normal government operations in Pagalungan, according to Vice Mayor Mamasabulod, will resume Monday, October 19, as the suspension lasted until Friday.

Aside from Pagalungan, also flooded are the towns of Datu Montawal in Maguindanao and the towns of Pikit and Kabacan in North Cotabato.

These areas are perennial flooded areas everytime there’s heavy downpour in the provinces of Agusan, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat.

The Maguindanao marshland serves as “catch basin” of flood water from eastern part of the province.

Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu has ordered the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council (PDRRMC) to evaluate the effects of flash floods so the LGU can provide the necessary emergency relief assistance.

Initial report showed the affected families in the towns of Pagalungan and Montawal are estimated at 15,000 in 30 villages from adjoining towns.

No casualty was reported.