PAL announces resumption of its commercial flights to Cotabato Airport starting Oct. 1

Local News • 21:00 PM Fri Sep 22, 2023
PAL advisory

COTABATO FLIGHTS TO RESUME ON OCTOBER 1

To our valued passengers:

COTABATO CITY - We will resume serving Cotabato City with the following domestic flights effective October 1, 2023, following the completion of repair work on the runway at Cotabato’s Awang Airport:

PR 2959/2960 (Daily) Manila – Cotabato – Manila

PR 2223/2234 (Monday & Thursday) Cebu – Cotabato – Cebu

PR 2487/2488 (Monday & Thursday) Cotabato – Tawi-Tawi – Cotabato

You may connect 24/7 with PAL via the following PAL Channels:

- Hotline (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888

- Philippines Mobile – (+63) 919-056-2255

- Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger

- Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines

- WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359

- myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/3z8Ck3Y

Thank you.

