Pampa-good vibes, ginawa ng mga teacher ng isang paaralan sa Upi, Maguindanao

UPI, Maguindanao -- Teachers of St. Francis Episcopal School used the traditional dress/attire to welcome students on the fist day of face to face classes Monday, Aug. 22,2022.

This is under the school's program ‘Tribu mo, Suot mo.’

Obviously, teachers, students and parents were all excited to resume in person classes after moere than two years of hiatus.

"Lovely," was one of the reactions of some netizens. "Great, that is cultural preservation, dapat talaga yan kasi kung hindi makakalimutan na ang ating kultura," said another netizen who claimed she is from Maguindanao.

"Good welcome sight for the students, good idea, keep it up," said netizen Sammy Caballero.