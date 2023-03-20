Paring Katoliko sa Marbel, umalis at lumipat ng ibang relihiyon

KORONADAL CITY - Sinabi ni Marbel Bishop Allan Casicas ng Diocesan Clergy of Marbel, si Fr. Alan Catigbay ay hindi na kasapi ng DCM at anumang gawain niya ay walang kinalaman ang simbahang katoliko.

Nasa ibaba ang kanyang liham para sa mananampalatayang Katoliko.

March 15, 2023

Prot. No. 190366

TO: TO ALL THE CATHOLIC FAITHFUL OF THE DIOCESE OF MARBEL

RE: FR. ALAN G. CATIGDAY’S DEPARTURE FROM THE CATHOLIC CHURCH

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

We regret to inform you that Fr. Alan G. Catigday has already left the Catholic Church. He has decided to join another Religion.

The Catholic faithful of the Diocese of Marbel are enjoined not to participate in masses and other Sacraments that he celebrates. These are not of the Catholic Church.

We continue to pray for Fr. Catigday. We entrust ourselves to our Lord Jesus who poured forth the Spirit as He had promised, and has called and gathered together the people of the New Covenant, who are the Church, into a unity of Faith, Hope and Charity (cfr. Unitatis Redintegratio no.2).

Issued this 15th day of March, 2023 at the Chancery Office, Bishop’s

Residence, Koronadal City, Philippines.

Sincerely in the Lord,

+CERILO U. CASICAS, DD

Bishop of Marbel