Passage of “Girls not bride” bill, answered prayers for Bangsamoro youth advocate

COTABATO CITY – A youth group in the Bangsamoro Region today declared victory with the passage of a bill that will protect Muslim youth and spare them from "early or forced and arranged marriages."

The group is advocating for an end to child or forced marriage in the Bangsamoro and other parts of the country.

Suwaira Abdulmaula, a first year college student and one of the lead convenors of Unyphil-Women in Maguindanao has dared to break the norm of child and forced marriages.

Abdulmaula said in the past rampant these cases were monitored in many places in Maguindanao and other parts of Bangsamoro Region.

It was customary and acceptable to Moro people that a child can be arranged to marry even two or three times older that her.

“Those moneyed are the ones practicing this culture, if they like a child, they will talk to the parents and pay the necessary dowry,” she said, adding that most parents who belonged to poor families.

“This is very common in far flung communities, mostly those affected by armed conflict,” she added.

Women advocates are now attending to a case of a 16-year-old girl from Lanao del Sur who was married, through arranged marriage, a 60-year-old man.

The girl sought refuge with the women’s advocacy group

Abdulmaula said due to poverty many young women were forced by their parents to marry early to unburden them of raising them.

“Poverty really is a major factor that is why children cannot resist or disobey their parents,” she said.

In some instances, early marriages have been arranged or forced after Muslim elders noticed young boys and girls holding hands in public, due to “maratabat” (pride).

“I hope this practice will end, this is not good for the health and well being of the girl who will become pregnant at a very young and fragile age, she is not prepared as of yet, physically, mentally and emotionally,” Abdulmaula said.

On Monday, senators have voted unanimously in favor of a bill that seeks to end child marriages in the country.

Senate Bill No. 1371, also known as the "Girls Not Brides Act," was passed on third and final reading.

It was filed in March 2020 by Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairperson the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

The Philippines is a signatory to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal to end child, early and forced marriages by 2030.

A policy brief by the United Nations Population Fund said one in six Filipino girls marry before they turn 18, citing an analysis by the population commission that such is both a result and cause of "the perpetuation of a cycle of gendered poverty."

The UN Children's Fund or UNICEF has also reported that the Philippines is 12th globally on the most number of child marriage cases, with around 726,000 child brides in 2017.

Many consequences are bound for victims of child marriages where adolescent mothers from ages 15 to 19 are twice as likely to die from pregnancy, as well as undergo child complications.

Children of teenage mothers are also at "greater risk" of stunting and being underweight, and mothers are also likely to drop out of school.

In 2017, the Philippine National Demographic and Health Survey showed that 26.4% of child brides were, most importantly, victims of physical, sexual or emotional violence.

There is also control over sexuality, custom and tradition, and security, where it said poverty resulting from natural disasters or armed conflicts push parents to resort to child marriage for survival.

"In many cases, in the eyes of these parents, marrying their daughters even under 18 is a way to secure a better future for their daughters," the study added.