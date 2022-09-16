PBBM to 6ID: "Keep up the good work"

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao — "Keep up the good work." These are the words that are embedded in the speech of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Ferdinand ‘Bong-Bong’ R. Marcos Jr., during his visit to Camp Siongco, Awang, DOS, Maguindanao on September 15, 2022.

Major General Roy M. Galido, Commander of Joint Task Force Central and 6ID, welcomed the President, along with Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente O Bacarro and Commander of Western Mindanao Command, Lt. Gen. Alfredo V. Rosario Jr., at the home of the Kampilan Troopers, where the country's highest official was also accorded with military honors upon his arrival at the 6ID Headquarters.

The President was elated with the accomplishments of the Command in peace efforts within Central and South-Central Mindanao, which paved the way for the bolstering of economic activities in the region.

In his message, the President urged the officers and enlisted personnel of the 6ID to act morally and do the right thing to uphold peace and order in this part of Mindanao. The president made the statement in a brief "talk to the troops" held at the 6ID grandstand yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, MGen. Galido also presented to the president the confiscated, captured, or recovered firearms seized by the soldiers in their various peace efforts and military operations.

The President also understands that, despite the minor changes, the entire armed forces were doing a good job, and he believes that the army will easily adjust and accept, as they always do.

On the same day, prior to his visit to 6ID, the Chief Executive also graced the inauguration of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) 2022-2025 in a ceremony at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex located within the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City.

Following Republic Act No. 11593, which extends the transition period in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) until 2025, he had earlier appointed 80 new members of the BTA Parliament in an oath-taking ceremony held in Malacañan Palace on August 12, 2022.