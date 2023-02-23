  Thursday Feb, 23 2023 08:34:21 PM

PBBM declares Feb. 24 non-working holiday in celebration of EDSA revolt

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 19:15 PM Thu Feb 23, 2023
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato

MANILA, Philippines — In an unexpected move, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared Friday, February 24, a special non-working day to allow Filipinos to commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution that, iroically, ousted his father, former Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The country commemorates EDSA revolt anniversary every February 25, but the 37th anniversary falls on a Saturday so Pres. Marcos moved it a day earlier, Malacanang said.

“[T]o enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics, the celebration of EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary may be moved from 25 February 2023 (Saturday) to 24 February 2023 (Friday), provided that the historical significance of the EDSA People Power Revolution is maintained,” Pres. Marcos’ Proclamation No. 167, signed on February 23, said.

 

