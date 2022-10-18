  Tuesday Oct, 18 2022 08:03:52 PM

PBBM declares Oct. 31 as special non-working holiday

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 17:45 PM Tue Oct 18, 2022
35
By: 
Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos

MANILA – President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has declared Oct. 31, 2022 as a special non-working holiday in the country, Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

"The President has already signed the proclamation, declaring October 31 as a special non-working holiday," Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil said in a Palace press briefing.

Garafil said the proclamation was issued to allow Filipinos to spend more time with their families, as well as to promote local tourism.

A copy of the proclamation has yet to be made public.

The signing of the presidential proclamation came ahead of the country's annual commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.

Nov. 1, which falls on a Tuesday this year, is a special non-working day, according to Proclamation 1236 inked by former president Rodrigo Duterte in October 2021.

However, Nov. 2 is declared a special working day to help the country recover from the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Under Proclamation 32 signed by Marcos in August this year, Nov. 1 and 2, 2023 are special non-working days.

Marcos declared Nov. 2, 2023 as an additional special non-working day to "strengthen family ties by providing more time for the traditional All Saints' Day, All Souls' Day activities, as well as promote domestic tourism." (PNA)

