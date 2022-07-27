PBBM orders immediate help for Abra quake victims

MANILA – President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has ordered the immediate delivery of relief assistance to the victims of the strong earthquake that jolted Abra province on Wednesday morning.

"Sa kabila ng nakalulungkot na mga ulat tungkol sa pinsalang dulot ng lindol, ating sinisigurado ang maagap na pagtugon sa mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayang apektado ng sakunang ito (Despite this saddening news about the damage this earthquake has caused, we are assuring everyone of the immediate dispatch of assistance to our affected countrymen)," Marcos said in a Twitter post.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Lagangilang town in Abra on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake, which had a depth of 25 kilometers, struck 2 kilometers northeast of the municipality of Lagangilang at 8:43 a.m., according to a Phivolcs bulletin.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) received preliminary information on the damage caused by the strong quake that hit Abra.

In a press conference, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos is presently coordinating with NDRRMC, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and concerned local government units (LGUs) to ensure the speedy assistance to quake victims in Abra.

"He has ordered an immediate dispatch of rescue and relief teams to Abra. The President is also coordinating with local officials there, and all agencies involved in disaster preparation and relief, equipment for use all of these have been ordered dispatch by the president," Cruz-Angeles said.

Marcos, Cruz-Angeles said, has also directed the telecommunications service providers to provide immediate assistance and free communication to all locations where towers have gone down "to keep these communication channels open."

PBBM, family 'unharmed'

The quake was also felt in Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal ensured that there are sufficient relief stockpiles prepositions in the affected regions to support local government units' relief efforts.

Marcos and his family are all "unharmed," Cruz-Angeles said.

Asked about Marcos' scheduled activities today, she said: "We will have to see. Right now, nakatutok siya dito sa ating (he is monitoring the) disaster relief and response."

Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez is briefed by NDRRMC officials on the disaster response efforts in areas hit by the earthquake on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of NDRRMC)

Cruz-Angeles added that there is no need for Marcos to hold a meeting with NDRRMC and DSWD officials since he is already coordinating with them.

"Ngayon pa lang po dumadating 'yung feedback natin (We are receiving the feedback) about the extent of damage in certain areas, so the President will put this as his priority, and most likely might cancel certain appointments," she said.

Pressed if Marcos might order the release of additional funds for quake victims, Cruz-Angeles said it is possible, "if necessary and if we can source the funding."

Site visit

Marcos is also planning to visit Abra "as long as it is safe for him to travel to do so," Cruz-Angeles said.

"He will make an inspection of the disaster areas," she said.

Cruz-Angeles said Marcos might also inspect other quake-hit areas outside Abra province.

“He will go to all those areas where it is necessary, that his presence will be necessary. We will keep updating you as things develop,” she said. (PNA