PBBM reiterates urgency of national land use policy

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday vowed to give "urgent attention" to the proposed measure institutionalizing a national land use policy that will ensure the country's holistic development.

In a speech during the grand launching of Pier 88 in Liloan, Cebu, Marcos said he would persuade Congress to immediately pass the proposed National Land Use Act, one of his priority bills.

"Allow me to reiterate the urgency of enacting a [National] Land Use Policy for our country, which is a priority legislative agenda of this administration," Marcos said.

"This time, we will see to it that this measure shall be given [the] urgent attention that it deserves, cognizant of its fundamental importance to our holistic national development."

Marcos also thanked the House of Representatives for its "timely and significant" approval of House Bill (HB) 8162 or the proposed NLUA.

On Monday, the House approved on final reading the proposed NLUA which seeks to provide the national framework for the development of the country’s land to ensure its optimum use, consistent with the principle of sustainable development.