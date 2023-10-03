PDEA-12 agents arrest 5 drug personalities, seize shabu, paraphernalia

KORONADAL CITY - Joint operatives of South Cotabato PDEU, Koronadal City DEU, and PDEA South Cotabato Provincial Office conducted a buy-bust operation on September 28, 2023, 3:40 in the morning at Purok Mabuhay, Brgy. San Isidro, Koronadal City, South Cotabato which resulted in the arrest of five (5) drug personalities and confiscation of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were identified as Angelo Laga y Agaton alias Tata Laga, 45, landscaper, and resident of Brgy. San Isidro, Koronadal City; Richelieu Torsiende III y Lazaga, 28, jobless, resident of Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Koronadal City; Alonso Carlo Bengil y Chino, 34, waiter, resident of Brgy. Zone IV, Koronadal City; Jenelyn Galapin y Dela Cruz, 33, jobless, resident of Brgy. Poblacion, Tantangan, South Cotabato; and May Ann Blancaflor y Navarro, 29, jobless, resident of Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Koronadal City.

Confiscated during the operation were three (3) sachets or 12 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of Php 81,600.00, open transparent plastic sachets with traces of suspected shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.

According to Director Aileen Lovitos of PDEA ROXII, cases for violation of Article II of RA 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.

A day earlier, an anti-narcotic operation jointly conducted by South Cotabato PDEU, Koronadal City DEU, and PDEA South Cotabato Provincial Office on September 27, 2023, at 7:00 in the evening at Purok Matulungin, Brgy. Zone 3, Koronadal City, South Cotabato resulted in the arrest of five drug personalities and the confiscation of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

PDEA ROXII Director Aileen T Lovitos identified the arrested suspects as Ian Dinero, 31, den owner; Walter Fusin y Fiñola alias Bulilit, 26, painter; Richard Sobrepeña y Peralta, 32, welder; Christopher Dan Biadora y Gerona, painter and tricycle driver; and John Gerald Flang y Peñalosa, 30, unemployed, all are residents of Koronadal City.

The operation was an off-shoot from reports of concerned citizens that the area of Dinero is being utilized as a drug den. He is also a plea bargainer and was previously arrested for violation of RA 9165.

Confiscated during the operation were ten sachets or 15 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of Php102,000, an open transparent plastic sachet with traces of suspected shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.

Cases for violation of Article II of RA 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.