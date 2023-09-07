PDEA agents arrest ex-cop during anti-drug sting, seize P7.4-M shabu

COTABATO CITY — An intelligence-driven inter-agency operation led by *the PDEA BARMM RIOT, PDEA Maguindanao, PDEA RSET and PDEA Lanao del Sur has led to the confiscation of more or less 1,100 grams of shabu and the arrests of a former police officer during a buy-bust operation at Purok Bulawan, Barangay Mother Bagua l, Cotabato City on September 06, 2023.

Agent Rose Mary, speaking for PDEA-BARMM, said the apprehended suspect was identified as Nelson Calis Sali also known as Dhats (former PNP member), 54, male, married, and a resident of the said place who is now detained at PDEA RO BARMM Jail Facility while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of RA 9165 as amended by Republic Act 10640 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunitions. Meanwhile, another male suspect was able to evade arrest.

He is conducting his drug trafficking activities mostly in the nearby towns of Maguindanao Del Norte particularly in Datu Odin Sinsuat and Cotabato City. Sali had previous violations involving selling illegal drugs in 2017.

Confiscated and recovered were four (4) pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride known as shabu, weighing more or less 1,100 grams, worth ₱7,480,000.00, various drug paraphernalia, buy-bust money, one (1) unit mobile phone, Identification card, one (1) unit .45 1911 Norinco pistol with two caliber .45 magazine assembly, one (1) unit .38 caliber revolver.