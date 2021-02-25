PDEA agents confiscate P680,000 worth of shabu from dealer in latest drug sting

COTABATO CITY --- State agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a drug dealer entrapped in the town proper of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao at noontime Wednesday.

Kasim Guiambangan Esmael was immediately frisked and cuffed after selling shabu to a non-uniformed agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in a sting laid with the help of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said he is thankful to Major Romel Dela Vega, chief of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police, and the Army’s 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion for helping them entrap Esmael, a high-value target of the agency.

Esmael is a large-scale shabu peddler who has contacts in Datu Odin Sinsuat and in nearby towns in the first district of Maguindanao.

Azurin said they shall prosecute Esmael for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P680,000 worth of shabu confiscated from him.