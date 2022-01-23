  Sunday Jan, 23 2022 07:43:27 PM

PDEA agents uproot P8.6-M marijuana plants in Sulu

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES
PDEA BARMM

JOLO, Sulu - A total of P8.6 million worth of fully grown marijuana plants were uprooted in a 10,000 square meter land area during marijuana eradication by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency BARMM at Barangay Masjid Bayle, Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu at 07:30 o’clock in the morning of January 23, 2022.

The success of the marijuana eradication operation were supported by Sulu Provincial Police Office (PPO), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Marine Battalion Landing Team-8, MCIC4, 4MBDE, 1st Police Mobile Force Company (PMFC), CIDG-IX, Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) IX, NICA IX, 4MBDE, RMFB Basulta, 7SAB SAF, 62 MCFRG, SIU-IX, FIID PNP, and Kalingalan Caluang, MPS.

The suspects were only identified as alias Jabs and alias Aksan who are believed to be responsible in marijuana cultivation in the area.

The total of ten thousand (10,000) pieces of fully grown Marijuana plants were destroyed and burned in the area.

A case for violation of RA 9165 is being prepared for filing against the suspects.

