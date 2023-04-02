PDEA BARMM agents arrest 4 drug suspects, dismantles drug den in Maguindanao Norte

COTABATO CITY- A PDEA-led inter-agency negation operation succesfully dismantled another drug den, which, likewise, yielded the arrest of four (4) drug personalities after a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tapian, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao at about 10:45 a.m. on March 31, 2023.

Upon the consummation of the buy-bust transaction, just as when arrests were about to be carried out, however, the main targets of the negation operation, identified as Amto Abdullah Sinsuat, also known as Datu Rashid, and Hasib Abdullah Sinsuat, also known as Dats, tried to elude arrest and engaged the Drug Enforcement Officers in a gun fight.

The encounter briefly lasted as Datu Rashid was hit, while Dats grabbed the firearm and fled. Datu Rashid was then rushed to the Cotabato City Regional Medical Center for appropriate medical intervention.

Meanwhile, hot pursuit operations are still on going against Dats. Along with Datu Rashid, the other suspects were, likewise, apprehended, namely: (1) Marites Paalisbo Sinsuat, also known as Tang; (2) Datu Rhey Abdullah Sinsuat; and (3) Esmael Benasing Ayod, also known as Teng.

All suspects will be facing charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, as amended by Republic Act No. 10640, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Seized and recovered during the operation were 11 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets

Of shabu weighing more or less 12 grams, worth P81,600 pesos, buy-bust money, and various drug paraphernalia.

The operation was supported by troops from the 6IB, Phil Army and PNP counterparts from Maguindanao PPO.