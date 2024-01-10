  Wednesday Jan, 10 2024 07:48:47 AM

PDEA-BARMM agents seize P6.8-M shabu in Maguindanao Norte drug bust; suspect escapes

Local News • 05:30 AM Wed Jan 10, 2024
125
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Combined operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Region, Army, Philippine Marines, and Maguindanao police scored big anew in the fight against illegal drugs with the confiscation of P6.8 million worth of shabu during anti-drug operation along the national highway in Barangay Tapayan, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao on Tuesday.

In a report, PDEA-BARMM Regional Director Gil Cesario Castro said the supposed drug peddler managed to evade arrest during the operation.

"Upon the consummation of the transaction, the suspect sensed the presence of the apprehending team and ran towards the nearby houses," he said.  "A hot pursuit was conducted against alias Dhats/Dats/Datu; however, he fired upon the raiding team, which resulted in a short firefight, but he managed to evade arrest."

Seized during the operation were 20 pieces of plastic sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu weighing about 1,000 grams worth P6,800,000.

Castro said cases for violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against "Dhats."

The recovery of prohibited stuff came four days after PDEA agents busted a police officer and a woman and seized over P4 million of shabu in Cotabato City. 

