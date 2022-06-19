PDEA-BARMM declares 76 Lanao Sur villages drug cleared, drug free barangays

COTABATO CITY - The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program (ROCBDC) declared 22 barangays as drug-cleared, 1 drug free, 33 retained as drug-cleared status, and verified 20 drug-free barangays, for a total of seventy-six (76) barangays in the Province of Lanao Del Sur in a two (2) day deliberation on June 16-17, 2022. The said activity was held at Pearlmont Hotel, Cagayan De Oro, City.

The ROCDBC awarded certificates of drug-cleared/free barangays to the following municipalities namely: Amai Manabilang (10) as drug-cleared barangays; three (3) as drug-free); Pualas (4) as drug-cleared barangays); Pagayawan (3) as drug-cleared barangays); Wao (5) as drug-cleared barangays; and Marogong (1) as barangay as drug-free barangay.

Likewise, the Committee verified the Retention of thirty-three (33) barangays as drug-cleared/free status in the municipalities of Masiu (10); Piagapo (7); Kapatagan (8); Marogong (12 retained drug cleared, (6) verified drug free); and Pagayawan (3) retained drug-cleared and (3) verified drug free.

In attendance were DIR II ROGELITO A DACULLA, MPA, Chairman of the ROCBDC; LGOO VI MICHAEL LAGUILAY of MILG BARMM; DR EHSAN D PAUDAC and MS NORHATA ENAMPADAN of MOH BARMM; PLTCOL MELBETH MONDAYA of PNP PROBAR; MS. SALMA JAYNE TAMANO of PLGU LDS, the respective LOCAL CHIEF EXECUTIVES, Chiefs of Police, MLGOOs, Municipal Health Officers, Punong Barangays and Secretaries of the aforementioned eight municipalities.