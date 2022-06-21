PDEA-BARMM destroys P60.5-M illegal drugs in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM)on Tuesday destroyed a total of PHP60.5 million worth prohibited drugs seized during various anti-drug operations in the region.

Director Rogelito Daculla, PDEA-BARMM regional director, led the burning of illegal drugs in a huge incinerator of Lamsan Trading in Barangay Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

“If these dangerous drugs in front of our eyes landed in our streets, the destruction it will bring to our lives is unimaginable,” Director Daculla said.

The burning of illegal drugs, as ordered by local courts and Pres. Duterte aims to show these illegal stuffs are not recycled.

It was also in accordance with Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

Daculla said the burned items included 7,422 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride estimated to cost PHP50 million and expired prescription drug ephedrine worth over P9 million.

Daculla lauded all other stakeholders for their support to the government’s efforts in curbing illegal drug trading by destroying the evidence seized in the anti-drug sting operations.