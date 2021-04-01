PDEA BARMM destroys PHP22-M dangerous drugs

COTABATO CITY – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) destroyed some PHP22 million worth of dangerous drugs at a private thermal facility in Maguindanao.

On Thursday, PDEA-BARMM chief Juvenal Azurin said the illegal drugs were confiscated and seized during anti-drug operation across the region since January this year.

Representing Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi, Atty. Jaressa G. Guiani, vice president of Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP-Cotabato Chapter) was the Guest of Honor and Speaker during the destruction ceremony.

Destroyed through thermal destruction otherwise commonly known as burning were a total of 3,263.1552 grams of assorted pieces of evidence composed of methamphetamine hydrochloride known as shabu, and marijuana which were seized during PDEA/PNP various anti-drugs operations.

Azurin said the destruction of the dangerous drugs is in compliance with the guidelines set on the custody and disposition of seized dangerous drugs required under Section 21, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Dangerous Drugs Board Resolution No. 1, Series of 2002.

The PDEA is grateful for the different branches of Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) in Cotabato City and Lanao del Sur, Prosecutors Office, DOJ, Media and Civil Society Organization who served as witness during the destruction.

"The main objective of this destruction of dangerous drugs is to show the public that these confiscated dangerous drugs were not recycled,” Azurin told ndbcnews.com.ph Thursday.

“I assure the public that your PDEA is professional, dynamic, excellence-driven and accountable and as much as we want all confiscated dangerous drugs are immediately destroyed but we have to follow legal procedure like obtaining order from courts," he added.