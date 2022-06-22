PDEA-BARMM: Drugs burned seized with public help 

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao - Credit for the seizure of the P60.5 million worth of illegal drugs authorities destroyed here Tuesday has to go to informants, among them relatives of dealers now being prosecuted, officials said.

The illegal drugs were destroyed on Tuesday morning in an incinerator here of the Lamsan Trading, Southern Mindanao’s largest cornstarch producer.

The incineration of the P60.5 million worth of drugs seized in the past six months was led by Rogelito Daculla, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We are thankful to the barangay people and the local officials who were secretly, silently in the forefront of the operations that resulted in the confiscation in recent months of these illegal drugs,” Daculla said at the sideline of Tuesday’s event here.

Representatives from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the prosecution offices in Maguindanao and in Cotabato City, the Commission on Human Rights, the provincial government of Maguindanao, the region’s media community and other government offices participated in the activity.

Police officials said most of the big anti-narcotics operations in the Bangsamoro region of PDEA-BARMM and the provincial police offices were plotted with the help of informants from the local communities.

PDEA-BARMM personnel also destroyed before witnesses Tuesday expired regulated medicines, such as tranquilizers and those that cannot be administered without direct supervision of physicians, drugstores in Cotabato City turned in.

Daculla said they might facilitate the destruction of more seized illegal drugs after six months if they can forge ahead with their targets with the help of vigilant Bangsamoro residents.