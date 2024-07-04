  Thursday Jul, 04 2024 10:27:11 PM

PDEA, Cotabato mayor, prosecutor fuse ranks versus narcotics dealers

Local News • 17:45 PM Thu Jul 4, 2024
70
By: 
John Felix Unson
Gil Cesario Castro of PDEA-BARMM (middle), Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao and Fiscal Mariam Veloso Mastura together led Thursday's commemoration in Cotabato City of PDEA's 22nd founding anniversary. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY - A regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the mayor here and a state prosecutor together assured on Thursday to continue pushing forward the government’s anti-narcotics campaign in this city, the capital of the Bangsamoro region.

Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao, Fiscal Mariam Veloso Mastura of the City Prosecutor's Office and the director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Gil Cesario Castro, also committed support to the anti-drug trafficking initiatives of the local communities during Thursday’s simple commemoration here of the agency’s 22nd founding anniversary.

Many PDEA-BARMM agents then received special citations for their apprehension of some 30 large-scale narcotics dealers and confiscation of no less than P100 million worth of shabu in separate operations here and nearby BARMM provinces in recent months.

Five news reporters were also awarded by Castro's office with special citations for their prompt reporting of PDEA-BARMM's accomplishments.

“I assure the PDEA-BARMM of my administration's support for its law-enforcement activities in this city,” Matabalao, chairperson of the Cotabato City Peace and Order Council, said in a message during the gathering at the agency's regional office at the Pedro Colina Hill Complex here. 

Mastura said she is glad about how the PDEA-BARMM is trying its best to nip the illegal drugs problem here from the bud.

She said she admires the courage and determination of PDEA-BARMM agents in preventing drug dealers from moving around the 37 barangays here and nearby towns.

“You have my commitment of support towards that goal,” Mastura said.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

OND Synodal Gathering: Journeying together, coming home

The Oblates Notre Dame (OND) convened for their OND Synodal Gathering at St. Joseph Retreat House Convention Hall, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del...

Cotabato Light inks MOA for Brigada Eskwela, school supplies dispersal for PC Hill school

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has successfully signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to support Brigada...

PDEA, Cotabato mayor, prosecutor fuse ranks versus narcotics dealers

COTABATO CITY - A regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the mayor here and a state prosecutor together assured on...

Halaga ng smuggled cigarettes na nasabat sa Zamboanga Peninsula abot na P62-M

Umabot na sa higit P62 milyong ang halaga ng nasabat na smuggled items sa magkakahiwalay na anti-smuggling operations ng Police Regional Office 9 (...

Over half million smuggled cigarettes seized in Tacurong

GEN. SANTOS CITY - In a significant crackdown on the illegal trade of counterfeit goods, personnel of Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Tacurong...