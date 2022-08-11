PDEA Lanao Sur operation nets P102k shabu, peddlers and FAs

COTABATO CITY - The PDEA BARMM and PRO BAR's relentless region-wide intensified campaign against illegal drugs resulted in the arrest of three (3) drug personalities in Barangay Mapantao, Lumba-Bayabao, Lanao del Sur on August 9, 2022.

Lumbabayabao MPS reports disclosed that joint operating units from Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency BARMM (lead unit), Lanao del Sur PPO, and RMFB14 conducted a buy bust operation that resulted in the arrest of BOBONG MANGACOP PUNDAODAYA, KHALID TOMAWIS H TAHIB, and AMER OMAR K LAMPING and confiscation of more or less 15 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride "shabu" with Standard Drug Price of Php102,000.00, one(1) unit .45 cal pistol 1911 colt, one(1) unit 45 caliber magazine with 2 live ammunitions, Php300.00 cash, assorted IDs (driver's license, Philhealth,), one(1) unit android phone, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the 500 peso bill used as buy bust money.

Meanwhile, arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence are now under the custody of PDEA BARMM for proper disposition and filing of charges.

PRO BAR Regional Director Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona congratulates the unending accomplishments of the PRO BAR authorities and other units in fighting illegal drugs. He also added that constituents must be most vigilant in any forms of suspicious activities in their area and report to its respective municipal police office.