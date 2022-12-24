  Saturday Dec, 24 2022 09:26:05 AM

PDEA, LGU inaugurate 23rd Balay Silangan in BARMM

Local News • 06:15 AM Sat Dec 24, 2022
26
By: 
PDEA-BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY — Balay Silangan Reformation Center in Matanog, Maguindanao was inaugurated and facilitated by Hon Mayor Zohria Bansil-Guro represented by Acting Mayor Sanaira Imam held at SB Hall, Matanog, Maguindanao Friday.

The reformation center is now ready to house 21 drug offenders who voluntarily submitted themselves to avail the government's reformation program.

Matanog Balay Silangan is the 15th established here in Maguindanao and 23rd in BARMM.

DIR II ROGELITO A DACULLA, MPA graced the event along with IAV Asnawi A Salik, JD Provincial Officer Maguindanao Province and other line agencies and vowed their full support and commitment as they inked their commitment thru Memorandum of Understanding and Manifesto of Commitment.

Also present during the ceremony were from the MILG, PD PNP, AFP, RHU, MSSD, other stakeholders, municipal officials and BLGUs.

 

