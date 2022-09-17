Peace process changed investors’ perceptions towards BARMM, MTIT says

COTABATO CITY — Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT) Director-General Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo said that BARMM’s image in terms of business and tourism has significantly changed because of the improved peace and order situation in the region.

“May maipapakita na tayo na result ng peace process—number one tayo sa Mindanao bilang fastest growing region despite the pandemic; pinakamababa tayo sa inflation rate; bumaba ang poverty rate from 59.9% naging 39.4%. So, malaking bagay iyon,” Sinarimbo said, noting that the perceptions of the people, especially the investors, towards BARMM has changed.

In the recently concluded Business Conference on Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, the Philippine Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) — Mindanao also released a Conference Resolution requesting the national government to sustain the peace and security gains in Mindanao by supporting the BARMM.

After two (2) years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the PCCI resumed its highly anticipated Area Business Conferences with the theme “One Mindanao: Bigger, Better and Bolder.”

The conference gathered business leaders, industry movers and shakers, policy experts, enterprising game changers, and various stakeholders in the Southern Philippines to discuss recommendations on how to harness and develop the immense potential and vast resources of Mindanao.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim said that the Bangsamoro Government extends its gratitude to the PCCI and Tandag Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCII) for giving us the opportunity to showcase MTIT’s initiatives and programs.

“Upon establishment of the industry, a remarkable growth in investment and tourism as seen in the region, it eventually converted the region into an investment hub that caters large businesses as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),” he added.

Accordingly, the conference provided a venue to open many business and investment opportunities inside and outside the Bangsamoro region. It also gave ways to link with various entrepreneurs in Mindanao and possible partnerships in other regions.

During the event, MTIT showcased the different products from the Bangsamoro region such as the ‘inaul fabric’ and other locally-made handicrafts and delicacies.

“Naging highest seller tayo sa trade fair. Mismo ang mayor ay binili ang karamihan sa mga produkto natin. Na-impressed sila sa ating kultura at produkto dahil nakikita sa atin dito na buhay na buhay pa rin ang ating kultura,” Sinarimbo said.

The conference also tackled the three thematic panels, which include the impetus to scale up economic production and extend broader government support in bigger Mindanao; the need to improve business conditions and attained sustainability through better Mindanao; and the critical importance of bold and visionary leadership that can ferry a bolder Mindanao through new normal. (Johaira Sahidala/BIO)

