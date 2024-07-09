Peace Sec. Galvez on passing of NAC Commissioner Nasser Marohomsalic

The men and women of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and unity (OPAPRU) mourn the passing of our beloved National Amnesty Commission (NAC) Commissioner, Atty. Nasser A. Marohomsalic.

Commissioner Marohomsalic is an exemplary civil servant and a leading light in his profession. He was the Acting National Secretary of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and Vice President of the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy (PCID).

In 1988, he was named by former President Corazon Aquino as a Commissioner of the Regional Consultative Commission for Muslim Mindanao. In 1994, he was appointed by former President Fidel Ramos as a Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

As a testament of his love for his people and his profession, Commissioner Marohomsalic authored a book titled "Aristocrats of the Malay Race: A History of the Bangsa Moro in the Philippines," and produced a collection of his speeches as Human Rights Commissioner.

And as NAC Commissioner, he stressed the importance of the national government’s amnesty program in promoting peace in the country, saying that, "The motherhood of all virtues is peace" and "Everything follows after peace."

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Commissioner Marohomsalic’s family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

And may all of us who have worked with Commissioner Marohomsalic find comfort in the knowledge that his outstanding contributions and the values he championed will be honored and will forever be etched in our minds and hearts. ###