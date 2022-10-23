Peddler killed in clash with anti-narc agents in Matalam

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a drug dealer in a gunfight on Friday afternoon in Matalam town in Cotabato province.

Combined agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12 and policemen out to search for shabu and firearms in the hideout of Guiman Sansalona Malan in Barangay Kilada in Matalam immediately neutralized him when he pulled out an MK 2 fragmentation grenade and tried to remove its safety pin.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA 12, said Saturday the team involved in the operation that resulted in the death of Malan had a search warrant issued by a court.

PDEA 12 agents found near the spot where Malan fell a .45 caliber pistol and P122,400 worth of shabu in sealed sachets.

Duquitan said an accomplice of the slain Malan, a woman named Maliam Asim Badal, was arrested after the brief shootout.

Badal is now detained, according to Duquiatan.

The search operation was premised on reports by people aware of the shabu peddling activities of Malan in Barangay Kilada and in other villages in Matalam and in North Cotabato’s nearby Kabacan and Carmen towns.