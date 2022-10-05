Person with 10 illegal gun possession cases arrested

COTABATO CITY ---- A police team arrested Tuesday in a nearby town a person wanted for 10 illegal firearms possession cases pending in a local court.

The 34-year-old Mubarak Bangon was nabbed at about 10: 35 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Bitu in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao.

He voluntarily yielded when personnel of different units from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region led by Major Esmael Madin showed him the warrants for his arrest for 10 counts of violation of the Republic Act 10591.

The RA 10591 is also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act.

The multiple warrants for his arrest was issued on June 8, 2018 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 here, signed by then Judge Bansawan Ibrahim, now retired.

The court has recommended a P720,000 bail for his temporary release.

Madin, of PRO-BAR’s Regional Special Operations Group, said the law-enforcement activity that resulted in the arrest of Bangon was assisted by their Regional Intelligence Division, the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office and members of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station led by Major Janz Vladimir Hilarion.

He said they are grateful to vigilant residents of Barangay Bitu northwest of Datu Odin Sinsuat for helping them locate Bangon in the area.