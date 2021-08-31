  Tuesday Aug, 31 2021 12:05:01 AM

Person wanted for 2 counts of rape arrested in South Cotabato

Local News • 19:30 PM Mon Aug 30, 2021
John M. Unson

KORONADAL CITY --- The police arrested an elusive rape suspect Sunday in Polomolok, South Cotabato after six weeks of surveillance.

Dioscoro Malabago Getalada, 35, voluntarily turned himself in when he sensed that a police team had surrounded his hideout in Barangay Poblacion in Polomolok, ready to neutralize him should he resist arrest. 

Police Lt. Col. Alex Joe Orcajada, chief of the Polomolok Municipal Police, said Monday Getalada is now clamped down in their detention facility.

Getalada, one of the 10 most wanted persons in Polomolok municipality, is wanted for two counts of rape.

The warrant for his arrest, dated February 24, 2021, was signed by Judge Allan Edwin Boncavil of the Regional Trial Court Branch 62 in Polomolok.

Orcajada said the RTC Branch 62 has not recommended a bail for Getalada’s temporary liberty. 

